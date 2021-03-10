Elderly man violently shoved to ground in Flatbush

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who violently shoved an elderly man in Brooklyn.

Police say the unprovoked attack happened on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m.

The 81-year-old man was standing in the doorway of a liquor store on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush.

A man inside the store suddenly hit the elderly man in the back from behind and shoved him to the ground.

The victim fell to the sidewalk in front of the store.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition with pain to his body and bruising on his face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

