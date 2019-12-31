WOODMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly Jewish man was walking home from synagogue in Woodmere this morning when he was struck by a car and severely injured.
According to detectives, a 2019 Infinity SUV traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard operated by a woman, 36 struck the victim, 73 near the intersection of Edward Avenue.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
The driver remained at the scene for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Elderly man struck by car while walking home from Synogogue in Woodmere
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News