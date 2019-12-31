Elderly man struck by car while walking home from Synogogue in Woodmere

WOODMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly Jewish man was walking home from synagogue in Woodmere this morning when he was struck by a car and severely injured.According to detectives, a 2019 Infinity SUV traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard operated by a woman, 36 struck the victim, 73 near the intersection of Edward Avenue.The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.The driver remained at the scene for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.----------