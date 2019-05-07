82-year-old man suffers broken jaw, brain swelling in Bronx deli assault

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say this man assaulted an elderly man inside a Bronx bodega

By Sarah Rosenthal
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An 82-year-old man was punched in the face during a dispute inside a Bronx deli, and police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the man responsible for the assault.

The victim suffered a broken jaw, and the suspect fled the scene.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday inside a bodega on Webster Avenue in Woodlawn Heights.

Authorities say the two became involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical, and the punch caused the elderly man to fall and hit his head.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Dodge van with New Jersey plates.

Police say he was in his mid-to-late 40s and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was treated at Montefiore North Hospital for a broken jaw and brain swelling.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citywoodlawnfightassaultnypdelderly
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes into Brooklyn building causing collapse
Suspect in fatal shooting of Yonkers teen turns self in
Pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Hundreds gather to bid final farewell to longtime Queens DA
Show More
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
AccuWeather: Warm, but a thunderstorm threat
Arrest in NJ shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
More TOP STORIES News