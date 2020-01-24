Man wanted for scamming elderly out of more than $100,000 cash

Authorities say the man scammed elderly victims by claiming to be a relative or a lawyer of a relative that was arrested and instructed them to give him money to get them out of trouble.
Police say the suspect has been connected to at least three incidents in New York City since October, including ones that took place in Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.
In all three incidents, the suspect posed as a relative or lawyer of a relative over the phone and requested as much as $30,000 in cash in some instances.
Once the victim agreed to pay, the suspect then posed as a courier to collect the money.
Police have released a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
