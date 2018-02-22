Elderly woman dies in fast-moving Long Island house fire

An elderly woman died in a fast-moving fire on Long Island early Thursday morning.The flames broke out inside a home on 34th Street in Lindenhurst around 3 a.m.Two nearby residents attempted to enter the home but were unable due to the intense fire and smoke. Firefighters from the North Lindenhurst Volunteer Fire Department and the Lindenhurst Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze.After the fire was extinguished, the body of an adult female was located inside.The woman, a resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. She was identified as 79-year-old Ramona Angwin.The Babylon Town Fire Marshal also responded.A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal.----------