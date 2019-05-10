Elderly woman dies in Upper East Side apartment fire

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building on First Avenue at 91st Street just before 5:45 a.m.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman died in a fire in an Upper East Side building early Friday.

The 86-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside the bathroom of the apartment.

"Other than that victim, thankfully no other injuries, either to my members or anyone else in the building," said Deputy Chief Nicholas Corrado, FDNY.

The fire remained contained to the victim's unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

