Elderly woman dies, several rescued in Queens apartment fire

A woman died and several people were hurt after flames tore through an apartment building in Queens late Wednesday night.Crews rushed to the scene on 91 Avenue in Jamaica around 11:00 p.m., where they rescue three people from the billowing smoke and flames.They found an 84-year-old woman and her 85-year-old husband in the first-floor apartment, unconscious and unresponsive, and transported them to the hospital. The woman, identified as Ruth Andrade, was pronounced dead, and the man was listed in stable condition.Five others were also hospitalized.The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the FDNY believes it originated in that first-floor apartment, which belonged to the elderly couple.The fire left extensive damage on the wood-framed building, leaving fire officials to call the integrity of the structure into question.----------