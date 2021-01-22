Elderly woman found dead after missing for more than a week on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County found the body of an elderly woman on Sunday.

Ann Costa, 88, was last seen at her home on Mariners Way on January 13 at around 3 p.m. Her family says that hers is the body that police recovered.

Costa was last seen wearing a bathrobe. She had no known medical issues.

Her family says that police and detectives had been searching for her with helicopters and boats.

Costa's body was found on an island in the Great South Bay at approximately 8:10 a.m.

At this time, detectives believe the woman's death was non-criminal in nature.

