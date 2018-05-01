Wife dead, husband critically injured after being struck by SUV in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on a deadly accident at a Brooklyn car wash.

Eyewitness News
GERRITSEN BEACH, Brookyn (WABC) --
An 85-year-old woman was killed and her 90-year-old husband was critically injured when they were struck by an SUV at a car wash in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. at Avenue U and Gerritsen Avenue in Gerritsen Beach.

According to police, the two victims were evaluating damage to the rear of their silver Honda Accord, which had just been rear-ended by a black Jeep Liberty that was leaving the car wash.

A 61-year-old male worker entered the Jeep, reversed the vehicle and struck the building. He then accelerated forward instead of putting the vehicle in park and struck the two pedestrians standing behind their Honda Accord, police said.

Witnesses said the woman got caught under the car and the driver backed up and hit her a total of three times.

The woman, later identified as Joan Tornabene, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition.

The owner of the SUV was standing there and waiting for his car and saw it all. He said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"My car bumped the other car and started rolling," said the owner who did not want to be identified. "The worker tried to jump in it, got nervous I guess, hit the gas and ran over the people continuously."

The driver of the Jeep Liberty remained at the scene. Witnesses to the tragedy said they don't believe the car wash worker intended to hurt anyone, but lost control of the car and couldn't seem to recover.

"It wasn't intentional, it was someone who didn't know how to drive," said another witness who did not want to be identified.

There have been no arrests made, but the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the crash.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckaccidentcrashGerritsen BeachBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News