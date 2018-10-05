Elderly woman killed when car jumps curb on Upper East Side

An 84-year-old woman was killed when a car jumped a curb on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Friday afternoon.The accident happened at about 3:20 p.m. at East 79th Street and Madison Avenue.Police say an investigation revealed that a grey Land Rover was travelling north on Madison Avenue and tried to turn left onto East 79 Street when it mounted the curb and struck the woman before striking scaffolding.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS after being found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her head and body.The vehicle came to a rest on the sidewalk and the driver is being questioned by police. There have been no arrests.Police are looking for video from the area that would reveal more about what happened.79th Street is closed off from Park Avenue to the west and traffic has been backed up through the area.----------