UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A Manhattan woman says she is living a nightmare inside her public housing apartment.
She says she has been plagued for several weeks by flooding from a leaky pipe behind the kitchen wall.
Now her family is worried about her safety, and they want someone to fix the problem.
86-year-old Blanca Santiago lives alone in the apartment in the Amsterdam Houses at West 100th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Someone from NYCHA came two or three weeks ago and put a hole in the wall trying to work on the issue and never came back to fix it.
Her son-in-law, who was afraid she might slip and fall, called Eyewitness News and said it has been going on since Jan. 2. He said the apartment flooded twice on Sunday.
Santiago is a kidney dialysis patient who has been living in the complex since 1965.
"She should be treated better, I mean come on, 86 years old," said her son-in-law, Angelo Alvarado, who said she is taken to the hospital three times a week for dialysis.
A NYCHA crew was in the apartment mopping up at 9 a.m. Monday and later in the day two plumbers arrived to work on the problem.
NYCHA tells us the first complaint they know about came on January 14.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube