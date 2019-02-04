A Manhattan woman says she is living a nightmare inside her public housing apartment.She says she has been plagued for several weeks by flooding from a leaky pipe behind the kitchen wall.Now her family is worried about her safety, and they want someone to fix the problem.86-year-old Blanca Santiago lives alone in the apartment in the Amsterdam Houses at West 100th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.Someone from NYCHA came two or three weeks ago and put a hole in the wall trying to work on the issue and never came back to fix it.Her son-in-law, who was afraid she might slip and fall, called Eyewitness News and said it has been going on since Jan. 2. He said the apartment flooded twice on Sunday.Santiago is a kidney dialysis patient who has been living in the complex since 1965."She should be treated better, I mean come on, 86 years old," said her son-in-law, Angelo Alvarado, who said she is taken to the hospital three times a week for dialysis.A NYCHA crew was in the apartment mopping up at 9 a.m. Monday and later in the day two plumbers arrived to work on the problem.NYCHA tells us the first complaint they know about came on January 14.----------