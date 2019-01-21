Firefighters rescue elderly woman from house fire in Mount Vernon

Eyewitness News
MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --
Firefighters braving the bitter cold weather rescued a resident from a house fire in Westchester County.

The blaze broke out Monday afternoon on East 5th Street in Mount Vernon.

An elderly woman was removed from the home and transported to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire departments from neighboring towns responded to assist the crews from Mount Vernon.

One of Westchester's Bee-Line buses was brought in for firefighters to get warm amid the frigid temperatures.

