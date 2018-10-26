Police on Long Island are investigating a violent home invasion the left an elderly couple injured.It happened around 11:30 p.m Thursday at a home on Broadway in South Greenlawn.Suffolk County police say a man entered the house and demanded cash and credit cards from the residents.The man reportedly displayed a small knife and then slashed the woman, causing lacerations to her left arm and hand.Authorities say he also punched the man several times in the chest before fleeing the scene with stolen cash and a credit card.The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-11. He was wearing a dark plaid jacket, dark pants and a scarf over most of his face.Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------