Elderly woman struck, killed while walking in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed Wednesday night in what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian accident in New York City in 2020.

The incident was reported on Northern and Parsons boulevards just before 6 p.m.

Officials say a woman in her 80s was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

