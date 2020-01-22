Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a violent suspect who attacked and robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect approached the 81-year-old victim and forcibly removed her purse before pushing her to the ground.

The victim hit her head on a metal fence, but was not seriously hurt.

She was treated for bruises on her head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

