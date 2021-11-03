Politics

Votes for NJ senate races, ballot questions being counted

By MIKE CATALINI and WAYNE PARRY
NEW JERSEY -- All 120 seats in New Jersey's Legislature were on the ballot in this year's election, and with them Democratic control of the Assembly and Senate.

Voters also will decide on two ballot questions that will determine whether betting on college sports teams will be allowed in the state and whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles will be to keep the money to support themselves.

Coming into Election Day, Democrats had controlled the Assembly with 52 seats to Republicans' 28. In the Senate, Democrats had 25 seats to the Republicans' 15.

New Jersey's Legislature consists of 40 districts, which each send one senator and two Assembly members to Trenton.

Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
The Eyewitness News team has all the Election Night updates.



Assembly members serve two-year terms, while senators serve four-year terms except for the first election after the census, which comes this year, when they serve two-year terms.

BALLOT QUESTION 2

Voters approved a ballot question that will allow organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.

The raffles question has expanded the number of groups that are allowed to keep proceeds from raffles beyond just veterans and senior citizens organizations.

ALSO READ | US gives final clearance to Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11
US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.



