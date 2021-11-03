Votes for NJ senate races, ballot questions being counted

Voters also will decide on two ballot questions that will determine whether betting on college sports teams will be allowed in the state and whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles will be to keep the money to support themselves.
Coming into Election Day, Democrats had controlled the Assembly with 52 seats to Republicans' 28. In the Senate, Democrats had 25 seats to the Republicans' 15.
New Jersey's Legislature consists of 40 districts, which each send one senator and two Assembly members to Trenton.
Assembly members serve two-year terms, while senators serve four-year terms except for the first election after the census, which comes this year, when they serve two-year terms.
BALLOT QUESTION 2
Voters approved a ballot question that will allow organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.
The raffles question has expanded the number of groups that are allowed to keep proceeds from raffles beyond just veterans and senior citizens organizations.
