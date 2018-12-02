Electrical fire blamed for two Upper West Side manhole fires

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An electrical fire underground is now being blamed for two manhole fires that shook Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The first fire happened on 104th Street and Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The second fire happened two and a half hours later on the same street - just feet away.

There were no injuries, and no outages were reported.

ConEd was on the scene Sunday night making repairs.

