UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --An electrical fire underground is now being blamed for two manhole fires that shook Manhattan's Upper West Side.
The first fire happened on 104th Street and Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
The second fire happened two and a half hours later on the same street - just feet away.
There were no injuries, and no outages were reported.
ConEd was on the scene Sunday night making repairs.
