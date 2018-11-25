Electrical fire leads to explosion at Upper West Side gym

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There were evacuations after an electrical fire led to an explosion at a gym on the Upper West Side.

The fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m. in the basement of Equinox on 2465 Broadway between 91st and 92nd Streets.

FDNY says the fire was caused by a Con Edison transformer in the street.
CeFaan Kim was on the scene:



Four commercial buildings and 15 people were evacuated. A total of 90 people were affected in total. Broadway is shut down between 91st and 93rd Streets.

Con Edison also shut off the gas to restaurants in the neighborhood. The FDNY is assessing the area to determine what is safe. Officials say that Equinox will remain evacuated.



Firefighters read high levels of carbon monoxide in Equinox. The gym was already evacuated at the time, but firefighters were able to get out in time before the explosion.

Many people in the area reported hearing a loud explosion noise after 6 p.m. Sunday. There were also reports of smoking manholes.

No injuries have been reported so far.

