Deadly Brooklyn elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy goes to jury

EMBED </>More Videos

Deliberations began Monday in the case of a man charged with stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Deliberations began Monday in the case of a man charged with stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014.

Daniel St. Hubert is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

Prosecutors say St. Hubert stabbed 6-year-old PJ Avitto 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York.

He died, while his friend Mikayla Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.

"He told me shut up," Capers testified last month. "He started repeatedly stabbing us."

Within the first few hours of of deliberations, jurors requested to see a master list of exhibits. They also wanted to see Avitto's and Capers' medical records, video of St. Hubert leaving and arriving from a homeless shelter on the day of murder, and a map of the scene on Schenck and Jamaica avenues.

"This shows me they are deliberating with their heads," Defense Attorney Howard Greenberg said.

Jurors were also called back into the courtroom for a read-back of testimony relating to the time stamp of St. Hubert's EBT card usage and his height and weight at the time of arrest.

"I trust the system," said Regenia Travathan, Capers' great-grandmother. "I know they will come back with a just verdict for Mikayla."

Prosecutors say St. Hubert's DNA was found on the bloody knife. If convicted of the top count of murder, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurderchild killedNew York CityBrooklynEast New York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News