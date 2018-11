Three NYCHA elevator division workers, including a top supervisor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with a deadly accident at a public housing building in 2015.Eighty-four-year-old Olegario Pabon died just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve that year after the elevator in his building at Boston Road Plaza in the Bronx malfunctioned.Pabon, walking with a cane -- attempted to enter the elevator. It drifted upwards, catching his leg and hand, and ultimately led to Pabon falling out of the raised elevator and landing on his head.He suffered a skull fracture and died a few days later.Alan Guadagno, Derrick Graham and Virgel Fincher pleaded not guilty and were released without posting bail after a brief proceeding in court.Tenants had previously complained about elevator issues , but no immediate action was ever taken.----------