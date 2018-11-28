Elevator workers plead not guilty in elderly man's death in Bronx NYCHA building

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Three NYCHA elevator division workers, including a top supervisor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with a deadly accident at a public housing building in 2015.

Eighty-four-year-old Olegario Pabon died just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve that year after the elevator in his building at Boston Road Plaza in the Bronx malfunctioned.

Pabon, walking with a cane -- attempted to enter the elevator. It drifted upwards, catching his leg and hand, and ultimately led to Pabon falling out of the raised elevator and landing on his head.

He suffered a skull fracture and died a few days later.

Alan Guadagno, Derrick Graham and Virgel Fincher pleaded not guilty and were released without posting bail after a brief proceeding in court.

Tenants had previously complained about elevator issues, but no immediate action was ever taken.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elevatorNYCHApublic housingNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in NJ child porn sting
Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing girl
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Police: Wedding photographer seduced guest, peed on tree
Brain tumor survivor donating kidney to co-worker's husband
Explosion levels New Jersey home, damages high school
Man gets 14 years in fatal road rage stabbing on Taconic
Fire guts historic New Jersey church right before Christmas
Show More
'Fearless Girl' statue moved from spot opposite bull
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
15-year-old girl shot while walking down Bronx street
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
More News