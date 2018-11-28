BRONX, New York City (WABC) --Three NYCHA elevator division workers, including a top supervisor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with a deadly accident at a public housing building in 2015.
Eighty-four-year-old Olegario Pabon died just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve that year after the elevator in his building at Boston Road Plaza in the Bronx malfunctioned.
Pabon, walking with a cane -- attempted to enter the elevator. It drifted upwards, catching his leg and hand, and ultimately led to Pabon falling out of the raised elevator and landing on his head.
He suffered a skull fracture and died a few days later.
Alan Guadagno, Derrick Graham and Virgel Fincher pleaded not guilty and were released without posting bail after a brief proceeding in court.
Tenants had previously complained about elevator issues, but no immediate action was ever taken.
