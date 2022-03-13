3 homes go up in flames in fast-moving fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey

The fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday on Smith Street.
Thick gray smoke blanketed the neighborhood after three homes went up in flames.
The Red Cross is working to help the families affected.
It is unclear if there are any injuries, or what caused the fire.
