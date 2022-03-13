3 homes go up in flames in fast-moving fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11647731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for 60-year-old Gary Cabana, who stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Chantee Lans has the latest details.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.The fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday on Smith Street.Thick gray smoke blanketed the neighborhood after three homes went up in flames.The Red Cross is working to help the families affected.It is unclear if there are any injuries, or what caused the fire.----------