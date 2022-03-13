3 homes go up in flames in fast-moving fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple homes go up in flames in fast-moving Elizabeth fire

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday on Smith Street.

Thick gray smoke blanketed the neighborhood after three homes went up in flames.

The Red Cross is working to help the families affected.



It is unclear if there are any injuries, or what caused the fire.

ALSO READ | Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at Museum of Modern Art
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for 60-year-old Gary Cabana, who stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Chantee Lans has the latest details.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethunion countyfirered cross
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MoMA stabbing suspect caught on video during horrifying attack
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
AccuWeather: Much Milder
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Exclusive video of suspect wanted in shooting death of homeless man
Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground, suffers head injury
Show More
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
LGBTQ+ group marched in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Search on for man who choked, raped woman in NYC apartment building
COVID NYC Update: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day
More TOP STORIES News