Coronavirus News: Elizabeth Seton Children's Center celebrates 100 days COVID-free

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- There was a big celebration for a major milestone in Westchester county.The Elizabeth Seton Children's Center pulled out all the stops to celebrate 100 days of keeping its children coronavirus free.The facility is the country's largest long-term care center for children with medical complexity.First responders and local officials were there Monday to celebrate the healthcare staff that worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep those children safe.They got a special message celebrating the achievement."I love you so much. I'm so grateful for the Seton Pediatric Center. You've heard me say before, if someone came up to me and said, 'Hey Cardinal Dolan, show us where Jesus is still alive in the church today,' I'd come out and see you all again," said Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archdiocese of New York.There are 169 children living at the Yonkers center, all of whom require 24-7 care.