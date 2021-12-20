Health & Fitness

Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) greets a crowd of supports in Oakland, Calif. on Friday, May 31, 2019. (KGO-TV)

BOSTON -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she's vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn't elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessomicron variantcoronaviruselizabeth warrencovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News