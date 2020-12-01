LGBTQ Pride

'Umbrella Academy,' 'Juno' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced he is transgender via social media on Tuesday.
By Andrea Lans
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor and star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," shared his transgender identity with fans on Tuesday.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, penned in a heartfelt letter on social media. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page continued. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page first announced their LGBTQ identity in 2014 in an emotional speech at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas. In January 2018, the actor married professional dancer Emma Portner.

While Page was excited to further share his journey toward self-acceptance, he relayed his fears of "the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence" in his open letter.

The actor went on to address the staggering statistics of violence against transgender people, citing that at least 40 people who identified as transgender had been murdered this year. He also addressed the racial disparity in these crimes, pointing out that the majority of these victims were Black and Latinx trans women.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page wrote.

The actor ended his emotional letter with a message to others who identify as transgender.

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritylgbtqtransgenderlgbtq prideactortelevisionlgbtotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
ABC7 Unite: 1st LGBTQ+ housing complex offers safe haven
National Coming Out Day: Coming out during a pandemic
Astonishing life of transgender immigrant activist Lorena Borjas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News