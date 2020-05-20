1 man killed, woman hurt in Elmhurst, Queens house fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A fire tore through a home in Queens, killing one man and injuring a woman.
It happened on 90th Street in Elmhurst around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy damage was seen on the top floor of the home.
Paul Agopian, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another resident, an elderly woman, suffered unknown injuries.
Officials say that several firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
