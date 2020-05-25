elon musk

Elon Musk changes his newborn's name to comply with California law

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his newborn son's name after much debate on social media.

However, you might still be confused.

Musk and his partner, Grimes, changed the boy's name from "X Æ A-12" to ending in the roman numeral for 12 instead, which is written "X Æ A-Xii."

RELATED: Elon Musk, Grimes announce birth of son, X A-12

The new name is slightly more in accordance with California laws for issuing a birth certificate.

Rules state that official legal names can't be spelled with a number, so technically, using letters to represent a number is allowed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocelebrityspacexelon muskteslababy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELON MUSK
County may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region preps for Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Car convoys, virtual ceremonies mark Memorial Day in NY, NJ, CT
'Freedom March of NJ' protest held at Jersey Shore
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
CT man honors veterans, frontline workers with homemade flags
Beware of ravenous rats, CDC warns
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
Show More
LI beaches open for holiday, region on track to reopen Wednesday
Murphy attends wreath-laying ceremony, beaches open in NJ
NY provides death benefits for public heroes who died of COVID-19
Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing out of hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News