twitter

Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban once he buys company

The Tesla CEO plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
By Matt O'Brien, Kelvin Chan and Tom Krisher, AP Business Writers
EMBED <>More Videos

Reaction as Twitter accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.

Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter's Trump ban was a "morally bad decision" and "foolish in the extreme." He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump is seen on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform.

AP Photo/Tali Arbel, File



Twitter banned Trump's account in January 2021 for "incitement of violence" following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk said. "So I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban."

Musk added that his distaste for permanent bans is shared by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey.

MORE: Elon Musk to buy Twitter for approximately $44B, company announces
EMBED More News Videos

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.



Trump had previously said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

"I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told the network. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk's remarks.

SEE ALSO: What is Elon Musk going to do with Twitter? Experts express doubts in billionaire CEO's vision

Twitter, Musk said, currently has a strong bias to the left, largely because it is located in San Francisco. This alleged bias prevents it from building trust in the rest of the U.S. and the world, he said.

Twitter should get rid of bots and scammers to be a better public forum to exchange ideas, Musk said. It also needs to be transparent when a human takes action against an account, explaining what was done and why, he added. "It's far too random" at present, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdonald trumpelon musksocial mediafreedom of speechu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
TOP STORIES
2 dead after police chase and crash in NJ
1 dead, several people hurt in Bronx house fire
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
4 out of 5 NYC employers anticipate hybrid work model: Survey
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death held without bail
1,000-pound great white shark swam near the Jersey shore
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
NJ county to pay $10M to man paralyzed from police encounter
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
More TOP STORIES News