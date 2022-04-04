Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday.Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform."Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" he tweeted. In a separate tweet, Musk said that he was "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform.