Elsa Update: Tri-State area prepares for damaging winds, flooding, possible outages

Tropical Strom Warnings now stretch from New Jersey to Massachusetts - and preparations are underway in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, especially along the coastlines.
New Jersey
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other officials said the state is not expecting a direct or heavy hit from Elsa.
"We do think that the primary impacts from Elsa are going to be really elevated surf and rip currents Thursday into Friday and that little bit of extra rainfall," New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said. "So as we always knock on wood, we're not expecting too much of too much of a tremendous impact."
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management says the primary concern with Elsa remains heavy rainfall potentially leading to areas of flash flooding.
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for all coastal areas of New Jersey, and a Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire forecast area through Friday morning.
Damage is possible to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unsecured objects, and tree limbs can break off along with trees uprooted.
New Jersey's Office of Emergency Management urges residents to take Hurricane preparedness actions. Visit http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/hurricanes.shtml to download a free NJ Hurricane Survival Guide.
PSEG, already coping with outages from Tuesday's storms in New Jersey, is preparing to respond to whatever Elsa brings.
"PSEG has additional personnel ready to respond and we're performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies," said Jack Bridges, PSEG's vice president, Electric Operations. "We encourage our customers to prepare as well."
Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms. Review storm preparation tips at https://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.
Safety Tips:
--Downed wires should always be considered "live." Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) to report downed wires and dial 911 if an imminent hazard exists.
--Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.
--Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
--To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.
Long Island
With Tropical Strom Warnings now in effect for nearly the entire East Coast, preparations are well underway on Long Island for whatever Elsa brings. Residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties know high winds can easily bring down trees and topple power lines. More on Long Island here.
New York City and Hudson Valley
Con Edison is prepared to respond to any outages or other service problems that occur. The company has secured 578 mutual aid crews to work on damage to the overhead system if the storm causes outages. Those workers will supplement the Con Edison overhead crews who will be restoring any affected customers.
A storm with heavy winds can knock trees and branches onto overhead lines and cause customers to lose service.
If you see downed wires, stay away! Report them to your local police department or by calling 1-800-75-CONED. Do not touch downed wires with your hands or any object.
Information on outages and restoration times is available on the Con Edison outage map.
