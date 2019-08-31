Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Although forecasters are unsure where this "extremely dangerous" "monster" storm will make landfall, New York City is deploying its Bravest to Florida.
Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that 25 members of the FDNY's Incident Management Team will travel to Florida Sunday to assist with hurricane logistics, planning, and personnel coordination alongside local officials on the ground.
The FDNY's team is one of many groups of first responders that have been federally trained to handle overseeing large-scale long-duration incidents and emergencies, including forest fires, earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.
This team does not including the Urban Search and Rescue New York Task Force 1 -- made up of FDNY and NYPD members -- which deployed 41 members and two canines. They left for Jacksonville Friday at the request of FEMA.
New Jersey-based energy company PSE&G is also dispatching its own crews to lend a hand to utility stations in North Carolina.
In all, PSE&G is sending about 115 line workers and contractors in 70 vehicles to aid in restoration efforts once Dorian makes landfall.
"Right now, we're planning for a two-week trip, and we could be asked by the host utility to keep us there longer, or we could be picked up by another utility if there's further damage in other areas," said Joseph DePinto, a PSE&G representative.
New York City has sent groups of first responders to assist with previous major hurricanes, including Hurricane Florence, which devastated North Carolina.
