2 pilots rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m.
According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members.
Hawaii News Now reported that the crash happened about 2 miles off Kalaeloa Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The FAA released the following statement:
Transair Flight 810, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two people aboard, made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday. The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water. According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.