New Jersey coronavirus update: 'Angels' use free time to book vaccine appointments for teachers

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A group dubbed the 'Emerson Angels' are using their free time to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for teachers in their local New Jersey school district.Booking appointments has been difficult for many people who are eligible for myriad reasons from low supply to a lack of access to a computer.The 'Emerson Angels' started after Jennifer Volsin helped her grandmother, Ruth, land a slot and she figured others were struggling."I put a post on Facebook and I offered I could help and the requests came through and still are, never ended," Volsin said.Kate Stutzelsaw that post and thought of all 190 employees in the Emerson school district who are eligible, her children are in elementary school."I want them back in school full time and I see how hard the teachers are working, doing Zoom meetings, and I know how badly they want to be back in full time," Stutzel said. "I friended Jennifer, 'oh if she's a vaccine rockstar, I want to be a vaccine rockstar.'"In just a few days, the team, now known as the 'Emerson Angels,' which includes a third 'angel,' has booked 18 appointments and is on a roll."We have gotten several email responses from teachers saying 'wow, we can't believe you're doing this so fast,'" Stutzel said.After getting home from work, they hunker down."Between four and seven, I'm constantly having my phone attached to my hip waiting for notifications," Volsin said.Jennifer takes a nap and sets her alarm for 11:50 p.m."So I'm ready and up by midnight when the other ones drop," Volsin said."I can't believe you take a nap and get up. I'm a night owl, I'm up anyway, I'd be up scrolling TikTok if I wasn't up doing this," Stutzel said.Teachers say their acts of kindness are much appreciated."A wonderful gift of service and time. We've been open since September and it's something that brings a light to the end of this tunnel for us," Memorial Elementary School Principal Jessica Espinoza said.