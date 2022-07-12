emmys

Emmy nominations: Newcomers 'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying to challenge 2021's big winners

Watch the live announcement streaming here at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
By Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer

Scenes from the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball and 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live Event Deck on Sept. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls, but they're up against hungry newcomers.

When the bids are announced Tuesday, the social satire "Succession," a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with "Squid Game." The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The possibility of Netflix's "Squid Game" joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Check back here for a full list of nominees.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western "Yellowstone," workplace thriller "Severance" and "Yellowjackets," a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for "Ted Lasso," which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of "Abbott Elementary" and "Only Murders in the Building" - both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also is vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes "This Is Us," and "Ozark," with "Insecure" and "black-ish" on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year's best comedy actress winner for "Hacks," is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win. Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for "Barry."

"The Crown," which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma were to announce the nominees. The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

Watch the live announcement streaming at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT right here, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesemmysaward showstelevisionotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Emmys preview: OTRC breaks down most talked about shows of the year
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
Eyewitness News wins 17 New York Emmy Awards
Emmys 2021: See the list of nominees, winners
TOP STORIES
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
More monkeypox vaccination slots open today in NYC
Man says he was assaulted trying to help woman being attacked
WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following glioblastoma battle
COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
AccuWeather Alert: Hot with PM storms
Show More
Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August
Child sexually assaulted several times, police search for SI suspect
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
New Jersey rental assistance program opens lottery for applications
Biden reveals the Webb Telescope's stunning first image
More TOP STORIES News