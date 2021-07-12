emmys

2021 Emmy nominations: How to watch live and other things to know

Watch the 2021 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 13, here or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready, TV lovers: Emmy season is here!

Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmys are set to be announced Tuesday morning by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also appear during the nomination announcement event.

Watch the 2021 Emmy nominations announcement at 11:30 AM ET | 8:30 AM PT on Tuesday, July 13, here on this page or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku.

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "The Mandalorian" and "Bridgerton" are among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations.

The Emmys ceremony will return to a live telecast after last year's pandemic-forced virtual event. The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in September with a limited audience of nominees and guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
