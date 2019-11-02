Employee accused of molesting 7-year-old boy in Long Island supermarket

GREAT NECK PLAZA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a Long Island supermarket employee accused of molesting a customer's young grandson.

Detectives said a 7-year-old was shopping with his grandfather at Best Market in Great Neck Plaza Friday when 34-year-old David Bonom allegedly led the child into a bottle recycling room.

Bonom is then accused of placing his hands inside the boy's pants and touching him inappropriately.

When the victim got home, he told his father what had happened. The father went to the supermarket and called police, and Bonom was taken into custody.

Bonom was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911.

