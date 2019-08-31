LACONIA, Bronx (WABC) -- There was a wild scene outside a restaurant in the Bronx.
A restaurant employee was seen on video waving around two large kitchen knives.
Police say the man slashed a 41-year-old during an argument over money.
The incident happened last month at Country Boyz Restaurant.
The victim was treated at the hospital for a cut across his arm.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More