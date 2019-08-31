Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant

By Eyewitness News
LACONIA, Bronx (WABC) -- There was a wild scene outside a restaurant in the Bronx.

A restaurant employee was seen on video waving around two large kitchen knives.

Police say the man slashed a 41-year-old during an argument over money.

The incident happened last month at Country Boyz Restaurant.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a cut across his arm.

