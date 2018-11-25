Police are on the hunt for a customer who shot an employee at a used car dealership in Rockland County.The shooting occurred about 3:15 Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack. Authorities say there was a dispute between a customer and an employee.When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old worker with a gunshot wound to his torso.The victim had to undergo surgery.Investigators don't yet know whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.Police say the gunman was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and glasses and has a beard.----------