WEST NYACK, New York (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for a customer who shot an employee at a used car dealership in Rockland County.
The shooting occurred about 3:15 Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack. Authorities say there was a dispute between a customer and an employee.
When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old worker with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim had to undergo surgery.
Investigators don't yet know whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.
Police say the gunman was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and glasses and has a beard.
