EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn for 2nd time in a week

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- For the second time this week, an EMS unit was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

Citizen App video showed the most recent incident that took place at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cooper Park Houses in Williamsburg.

The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.

On Monday night, a similar holdup of an EMS unit happened on Sackman Street in Brownsville.

None of the workers were injured in either robbery.

Assaulting an FDNY, EMT or paramedic is a felony punishable by 7 years in prison.


