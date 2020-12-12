EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn for 2nd time in a week

Citizen App video showed the most recent incident that took place at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cooper Park Houses in Williamsburg.
The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.
On Monday night, a similar holdup of an EMS unit happened on Sackman Street in Brownsville.
None of the workers were injured in either robbery.
Assaulting an FDNY, EMT or paramedic is a felony punishable by 7 years in prison.
FDNY EMTs and Paramedics help protect our city by providing the highest level of pre-hospital emergency care. Assaulting an FDNY EMT or Paramedic is a felony punishable by 7 years in prison. (Video produced in 2019) pic.twitter.com/ppjINBkrIc— FDNY (@FDNY) December 12, 2020
