EMT who suffered medical condition while responding to crash released from hospital

47-year-old Raymond Wang was rushed to the hospital in critical condition back on October 17.
He was in an ambulance doing a ride-along with a physician and stopped to help with a crash when he fell unconscious and suffered an aortic aneurysm.
Wang, a 19-year veteran, was transported to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan and had surgery to repair the aneurysm.
In what city officials called a bizarre coincidence, another EMT, 63-year-old Liam Glinane, suffered a stroke while responding to the same crash.
