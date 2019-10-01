Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for sexual images

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the accounts of some 6,000 Yahoo users in search of sexual photos and videos.

The US Attorney's Office says Reyes Daniel Ruiz admitted in court Monday that he mostly targeted accounts belonging to younger women, including his personal friends and work colleagues.

Prosecutors say once he gained access to Yahoo accounts, he was able to compromise iCloud, Facebook, Gmail and other online services in search of private images.

The 34-year-old stored the material on a private computer that he destroyed after his employer noticed the suspicious activity.

Ruiz, of the Northern California city of Tracy, pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion. He faces five years in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecrimehackingcomputersyahootechnologyphoto
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
Man found dead in road in apparent hit-and-run in Queens
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Verbal dispute leads to stabbing at Bronx subway station
Show More
Mets slugger Pete Alonso donates custom cleats to 9/11 museum
Man accused of assaulting teen girl after NJ church festival
Man punched, stabbed several times in front of NYC deli
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by ex-NJ 'pooperintendent'
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
More TOP STORIES News