Coronavirus

English cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing food, coffee from safe distance

PORTCHESTER, England -- A restaurant server in the U.K. is giving a hilarious demonstration on how to serve customers their food while keeping a safe distance.

Salt Café in England shared a funny video on its Facebook page, along with a message, "training for reopening #stayalert".

In the video the waitress throws a cappuccino and brownie to another member of staff, who poses as a customer.

Needless to say, Café Salt is still tweaking their table service strategy.
