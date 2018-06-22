NYC PRIDE MARCH

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Ahead of the 49th Pride March in New York City, I sat down with Desmond of DesmondisAmazing.

Desmond is a 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon, and vouger in New York City.

Desmond has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and posts about his experiences and performances.

As a toddler, Desmond enjoyed playing dress up by taking bed sheets, towels, bubble wrap and his mother's T-shirts to make his own outfits, dresses and "wigs."

From early on, Desmond said that he is a boy who enjoys dressing up as a girl.

In 2015, Desmond was the star of NYC Pride March when he danced his way into everyone's hearts in his choice of a rainbow tutu and sparkly gold beret. Overnight, he became an internet sensation and was well-known by millions worldwide.

Desmond came to our studios to show us how to do some simple, but fun Pride March makeup! Layering colors and glitter, he says "be yourself always."

To hear more of Desmond's story, watch below.
Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.


Don't miss Desmond marching in the 2018 New York City Pride March on ABC7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24, 2018.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
