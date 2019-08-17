Arts & Entertainment

15 years after 'Napoleon Dynamite,' actor who played Kip reflects on cult classic

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fifteen years have passed since the quirky movie Napolean Dynamite was released. It would go on to become a cult classic.

Aaron Ruell, the actor who played Napolean's brother, Kip, is from California and now prefers to work behind the camera.

Ruell has lived in Portland for the past nine years. He said the character was based on an impression of his brother.

"Funny enough, there were elements that he recognized but not overall. He wasn't offended or didn't see himself too closely," he explained.

Ruell recently caught up with fellow cast members in Salt Lake City to celebrate the movie's 15-year anniversary.

He recalled shooting the movie in Idaho with his film school buddies from BYU including Jon Heder, who played Napolean Dynamite. Ruell said, "We were just out of school and he said, 'So Aaron, what are you gonna do if this movie makes it? Are you going to change paths and become an actor?' And I remember looking at him. This is so vivid in my mind to this day. I remember looking at him and just going, 'Jon, no one is going to see this film'.''

But the movie they made for $400,000 later sold for $5 million. It would go on to gross over $46 million. Some cast members renegotiated their contracts but not Aaron. "I made $25 a day for 18 days, yeah."

But he's done very well for himself. Aaron Ruell directs commercials for companies like Target and Master Card. Acting was never his deal.

Ruell said, "At Clovis West, my thing was photography. I had this really great instructor at the time, spent all my time in the dark room."

Ruell graduated from Clovis West in the Fresno area in 1994 and will forever be known as Napolean's cool brother Kip.

He said, "Every year I'll get two or three requests to sing at people's weddings and I'm talking about all around the world. Like, it's ridiculous."

But he has never accepted the offers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Fox Searchlight Pictures and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Plane crashes into a house in Dutchess County
Person of interest in custody in connection to NYC rice cooker scare
MTA says may cut subway, bus service
Man killed on LI Indian reservation; Person wanted for questioning
3 injured at NJ wedding after DJ's CO2 tank explodes on dance floor
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
Residents angered over huge mountain of garbage on NYC corner
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Nursing assistant charged in death of 85-year-old patient
Men accused of dressing up as cops, robbing Manhattan home
Uber driver reportedly dragged victim by car over fare dispute
More TOP STORIES News