2 'American Idol' contestants from NY ready to make history

"American Idol" contestants Just Sam (left) and Julia Gargano of New York City (American Idol)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'American Idol' will be like no other as all of the top 20 finalists, including Just Sam and Julia Gargano from New York City, will be performing from home on Sunday night on ABC 7.

The show will make TV history broadcasting from 25 different locations! Even 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, are streaming from their homes!

The New York City finalists are from Harlem and Staten Island.


The performer who calls herself Just Sam has been singing in the NYC subway since middle school.

She made it through several elimination rounds to audition for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"Although I've dreamt of it my entire life, I could have never have pictured this as a kid. Ever. Not that moment," Just Sam said back in February.

Watch history made and vote on"American Idol" tonight at 8 on ABC 7

Julia Gargano is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised on Staten Island.

Early on, Julia made a big splash with her performance from judges, including a hug from Katy Perry and a top 5 prediction.



From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.

She explained on Twitter why she decided to audition for Idol in the first place.



Watch history made and vote on"American Idol" tonight at 8 on ABC 7

EMBED More News Videos

Sunday's return of "American Idol" is unprecedented, because for the first time in the show's 18-year history, Ryan Seacrest will host from his home



