ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

2 weeks after New Jersey plane scare, Post Malone involved in 2-car crash

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (WABC) --
Two weeks after a scare on a private plane from New Jersey to London, rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact occurred within the West Hollywood city limits, authorities say the white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper.

No injuries were reported, the police spokesperson said, adding that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Two weeks ago, a plane carrying Post Malone and 15 others made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport.

The pilot circled the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted, flying over Connecticut for the next few hours to burn fuel before landing at Stewart. The plane originally was to attempt an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, airport manager Eric Billowitz said.

"Oh, my God, I hate flying in general," he told the celebrity website TMZ on Facetime. "I don't even know what to say, man. I'm shook. There was one hell of a team on that aircraft, and we're here, we're here on earth, and I need a beer, and I need some wine, at the same time, mixed together."

Post Malone had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards the previous night.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcrashrapperhip-hopmusicentertainmentemergency landingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
Gladiators, get more "Scandal" back in your life! Saturdays on ABC7NY.
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GoFundMe: Homeless man will receive balance of funds
Police search for suspect in Williamsburg attempted rape
Man arrested after jumping on top of police car
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 in Nassau County
How Florence may impact the coastal currents
Mom: 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after assault by sex offender
Sentencing day for man convicted in Brooklyn cold case
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Show More
Brooklyn DA has plan to wipe out 20,000 pot convictions
Suspect wanted in brutal Brooklyn home invasion
Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn
Hillary Clinton to attend opening of Mario Cuomo Bridge
Trump denounces anonymous column as officials cry 'Not me!'
More News