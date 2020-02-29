20-year-old Suffolk County native auditions for a spot on 'American Idol'

Shans audition airs this Sunday !— chrïssy🥨 (@Not_Chrissy) February 26, 2020
Shannon Gibbons will be auditioning Sunday at 8 pm on ABC for a second time to fulfill a life-long dream of winning "American Idol."
Gibbons told the Long Island Advance that she had dreamed about being a contestant on American Idol since she was a young girl. She auditioned for the first time back in 2015 but was not chosen.
That initial rejection did not stop the talented singer. Gibbons finally had to her chance to audition in Brooklyn in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
Gibbons has previously sung in her school and church choirs and is now a member of the spiritual singing group The Om-en, singers that share a positive message through song.
