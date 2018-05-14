ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frank Sinatra's manager opens up 20 years after the singer's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon sat down with Frank Sinatra's former manager Eliot Weisman.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Frank Sinatra died 20 years ago on May 14, 1998, at the age of 82, but his rich musical legacy ensures he will never be forgotten.

To understand his impact, look no further than the music streaming service Spotify, where 4.8 million people listen to his music each month. Not bad for a guy who has been gone now for two decades.

Ole Blue Eyes is back in the public eye, but in the hearts and minds of his fans, Sinatra never really left -- which is why he remains such a constant presence.

"He was the greatest entertainer of the 20th Century by far," former manager Eliot Weisman said at Patsy's Italian Restaurant, a favorite haunt. "The place the man was happiest, center stage with a microphone, and a 30 to 50 piece orchestra blaring away behind him."

Weisman has written a new book about "The Way It Was," so that Sinatra's many fans can understand the guy the manager knew for a quarter of a century.

His music came from a mercurial nature, a personality split between light and dark.

"He had periods when he'd get depressed, and that was the dark side," Weisman said.

Weisman also got to understand Sinatra's relationships with others.

"If he was your friend, you didn't need any other friends," Weisman said. "If you crossed him, he'd go out of his way to try and irritate you, or worse."

In his lifetime, Sinatra was often accused of mob ties, especially after a 1976 photo taken in Westchester showing him with notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino.

"I knew that picture was gonna come back to haunt all of us, and it did," Weisman said.

Years later, it's become part of the Sinatra mystique. His brand of cool has proven to be timeless, his way of interpreting a lyric could never be properly imitated.

"The way he carried himself, you knew he was in charge," Weisman said. "He was the boss. You can't teach anybody that."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbookssingingjazzentertainmentmusicsandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News