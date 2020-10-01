halloween

24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

There's no denying that Halloween looks a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season safely at home!

If you're looking to get in the mood by watching something spooky, scary or downright supernatural, check out these two dozen Halloween movies, shorts and specials that are available to stream on Disney+ this year:

  • "Don't Look Under the Bed"
  • "Frankenweenie" (2012)
  • "Girl vs Monster"
  • "Halloweentown"
  • "Halloweentown High"
  • "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
  • "Haunted Mansion"
  • "Hocus Pocus"
  • "Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"
  • "Mr. Boogedy"
  • "Phantom of the Megaplex"
  • "Return to Halloweentown"
  • "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
  • "The Ghost of Buxley Hall"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "The Scream Team"
  • "Twitches"
  • "Twitches Too"
  • "ZOMBIES"
  • "ZOMBIES 2"
  • "Frankenweenie" (1984)
  • "Lonesome Ghosts"
  • "Mater and the Ghostlight"
  • "Trick or Treat"


RELATED: See the full 2020 schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

In addition to the movies and shorts, there are dozens of Halloween-themed television episodes available to stream, including 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise and more than 40 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series like "Even Stevens," "Kim Possible," "Phineas and Ferb," "That's So Raven," "The Proud Family" and "Fancy Nancy."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshalloweenholidaytelevisionmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
HALLOWEEN
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Robot delivers Halloween candy at a distance
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Taylor Schilling battles mental demons in 'Monsterland'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
Alleged 7-Eleven shoplifter killed on LI, clerk charged with manslaughter
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
Woman diagnosed with breast cancer 4 months after clear checkup
Man attacked while filming TikTok video in NYC
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
Show More
NYC programs seek to intercept violence before it happens
H&M closing 250 stores across US
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
Long line forms outside NJ town's COVID-19 testing site as cases surge
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
More TOP STORIES News