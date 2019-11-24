Arts & Entertainment

28-year-old K-Pop star found dead in South Korean home

Former member of South Korean girl group KARA, Hara attends the "Mackage" 2017 FW Collection photocall on October 26, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage))

SEOUL, South Korea -- K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalized.

She was embroiled last year in public disputes with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to be assaulted by her. Goo accused the man of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her. The case made her the subject of tabloid fodder and malicious online messages.

In October, another K-pop star and actress, Sulli, was found dead at her home near Seoul. The 25-year-old was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. Before her death, she appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
NY utility faces deadline over threat to revoke certificate
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
MTA: LIRR derailment in Queens will not affect Monday commute
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News