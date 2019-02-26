ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 absolutely free science events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Working in a scientific field, or just want to expand your understanding of the world? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your scientific knowledge, from a late night science lab tour to a presentation on tree rings.

Late Night Science - What Makes the Human Brain Special?





Bring some curious kids to this event at Columbia University Medical Center. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how biology researchers work day-to-day and get a tour of the lab. Refreshments will be served.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Jerome L. Greene Science Center, 3227 Broadway, Seminar Room, Floor 7.
Price: Free
Narrating Community Power (Narrative in the Arts)





This panel discussion is part of the Narrative in the Natural Sciences and Humanities conference. Artists, filmmakers and writers will share how they develop and express stories through their projects.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: Free
Dendrochronology: Using tree rings to reconstruct past environmental conditions





Attend this presentation Sunday about the dendrochronology, or the study of tree rings. Dr. Carolyn Copenheaver will show three examples of how trees have documented the changes in their environment throughout history, and how those lessons could inform our future decisions.

When: Sunday, March 3, 3-6:30 p.m.
Where: Ross Lecture Hall, Mosholu Entrance, New York Botanical Garden, 2950 Southern Blvd.
Price: Free
